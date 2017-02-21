BVB president: Chances for BET index to top Jan 2008 peak, need to stay grounded
Chances are high for the main index of the Romanian capital market to exceed this year the level of January 2008, but one should stay down to earth and not get carried away, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Lucian Anghel told AGERPRES on Thursday. "Judging by the way the year started, there are chances for this to happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC