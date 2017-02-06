Bucharest protest against GEO modifying Criminal Codes continues in...

Bucharest protest against GEO modifyi...

The protest against the GEO No.13/2017 regarding the amendments to the Criminal Codes continues on Sunday in the Victoria Square, with hundreds of persons demanding that the repealing or the annulment of the GEO 13/2017 to appear in the Official Journal of Romania, but also requesting the resignation of the Government. The protesters have placards reading "Repeal and then leave!," Calarasi is on the street, for all the thieves to see it!," "Thank you Cluj!," "Teleorman is here!," "Is it over? No.

Chicago, IL

