Brukenthal National Museum celebrates its 200th anniversary....

Few institutions can pride themselves with the age and prestige of the Brukenthal National Museum, which "for two centuries has been the bearer of an exceptional mission of social responsibility", said, on Saturday, in Sibiu, President Klaus Iohannis, at an awards ceremony for the museum. "Few institutions can pride themselves with the age and prestige of the Brukenthal National Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.