British diplomat: Romanians who came to our country massively contributed to economy and society

The Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the United Kingdom in Bucharest, Adam Sambrook , stated on Friday, that Romanians who came to his country contributed "massively" to his country's economy and society. Sambrook specified that the United Kingdom registered in the last years records of the migration waves that provoked pressures upon schools, infrastructure and salaries.

Chicago, IL

