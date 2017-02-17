Brancusi Day to be celebrated in Roma...

Brancusi Day to be celebrated in Romania and abroad

Read more: Nine O'Clock

February 19, Brancusi Day, will be celebrated by the Romanian Cultural Institute both in Bucharest and at its offices in Budapest, Chisinau, New York, Paris and Vienna through conferences, photo exhibitions, stage shows and film screenings dedicated to the work of the great Romanian sculptor. * On 21 February, a round table will be organised at the ICR main offices starting at 18:30hrs to discuss Matei Stircea-Craciun's treatise on hermeneutics of abstract sculpture, published by the Brancusi Publishing House of Targu Jiu, with support from the ICR's publishing house, ICR informed on Wednesday in a press statement.

Chicago, IL

