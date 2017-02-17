Basescu: An article of law is imperat...

Basescu: An article of law is imperative to shield judges from prosecutors' abuse

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Former president Traian Basescu, leader of the People's Movement Party declared on Sunday night at the private TV broadcaster Romania TV, that it is imperative to adopt an article of law that would shield the judges against the prosecutors' abuses, maintaining that there still are prosecutors like Mircea Negulescu in the system. "Negulescu has become a benchmark, but I assure you there aren't many Negulescu in the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb 17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC