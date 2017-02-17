Basescu: An article of law is imperative to shield judges from prosecutors' abuse
Former president Traian Basescu, leader of the People's Movement Party declared on Sunday night at the private TV broadcaster Romania TV, that it is imperative to adopt an article of law that would shield the judges against the prosecutors' abuses, maintaining that there still are prosecutors like Mircea Negulescu in the system. "Negulescu has become a benchmark, but I assure you there aren't many Negulescu in the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb 17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 11
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb 10
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC