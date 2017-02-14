Atmos Album Rocks in Romania Feb 14, ...

Atmos Album Rocks in Romania Feb 14, 2017

Cristian A tefA nescu, a multi-talented composer and producer from Bucharest, Romania, who releases music under the moniker Electric Brother, wanted to make a big splash when he released his latest album, Rocks . So he remixed the project in Dolby Atmos and presented it in a movie theater, with no visuals.

Chicago, IL

