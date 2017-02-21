At the "Nabob's" Castle, wine tasting from the vineyarda of the Antinori family story
Providing the most majestic view on the Bucegi Mountains, the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni - the "Nabob's" Castle, as it was also called the one who ordered the construction of this famous building - continues to organize tasting sessions of wines bearing the brand of renowned vineyards. Such an event will take place on February 25, 2017, one day after "Dragobete" - the Romanian version of the Valentine's Day -, where the Vitis Metamorfosis wines will be the stars.
