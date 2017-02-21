At the "Nabob's" Castle, wine tasting...

At the "Nabob's" Castle, wine tasting from the vineyarda of the Antinori family story

Providing the most majestic view on the Bucegi Mountains, the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni - the "Nabob's" Castle, as it was also called the one who ordered the construction of this famous building - continues to organize tasting sessions of wines bearing the brand of renowned vineyards. Such an event will take place on February 25, 2017, one day after "Dragobete" - the Romanian version of the Valentine's Day -, where the Vitis Metamorfosis wines will be the stars.

