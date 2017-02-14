Almost two weeks in, protesters conti...

Almost two weeks in, protesters continue calls for Romania's government to resign

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Romania has seen its biggest antigovernment protests since the end of communism in the two weeks since the leftist government issued a decree weakening anticorruption laws. This was the 13th consecutive day of anti-government protests, which were sparked by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's decision on January 31 to decriminalize some corruption offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Sun truth 3
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 11 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb 10 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC