Almost two weeks in, protesters continue calls for Romania's government to resign
Romania has seen its biggest antigovernment protests since the end of communism in the two weeks since the leftist government issued a decree weakening anticorruption laws. This was the 13th consecutive day of anti-government protests, which were sparked by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's decision on January 31 to decriminalize some corruption offenses.
