Work Inspection slaps 158,000 euro of fines in five days

Following checks conducted over December 19 - 23, 2016 the Work Inspection slapped fines worth a total of 157,155 euro , the institution said in a Tuesday release. Fines ordered nationwide for faulty employment relations amount to 424,700 lei of which 280,000 lei for undocumented work, as 312 people were found working illegally.

