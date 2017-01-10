Wealthy Romanian businessman jailed f...

Wealthy Romanian businessman jailed for bribing judges dies

In this March 7, 2016 file photo, Dan Adamescu, center, one of Romania's richest and controversial businessmen serving a prison sentence for bribery, walks aided by two men to the national anti-corruption prosecutors office to be questioned in Bucharest, Romania. Daughter-in-law Adriana Constantinescu told Romania TV that Adamescu died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in a private hospital where he had been transferred from prison for treatment for an infection.

Chicago, IL

