Wealthy Romanian businessman jailed for bribing judges dies

In this March 7, 2016 file photo, Dan Adamescu, center, one of Romania's richest and controversial businessmen serving a prison sentence for bribery, walks aided by two men to the national anti-corruption prosecutors office to be questioned in Bucharest, Romania. Daughter-in-law Adriana Constantinescu told Romania TV that Adamescu died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in a private hospital where he had been transferred from prison for treatment for an infection.

