Vodafone Romania, Huawei break 1.35Gbps speed barrier

In the press event promoting these new 4G speeds, Vodafone Romania also announced the launch of its 'Supernet 4G+' service, which is available in all 41 county capitals, Bucharest, as well as a further 330 localities. Andrea Rossini, Consumer Business Unit Director of Vodafone Romania stated: 'After providing our users with advanced services through Supernet 4G, we now launch Supernet 4G+, to offer a new generation of customer experience.

