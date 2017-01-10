Virtual meeting at UVT, live with astronaut Thomas Pesquet who is in outer space

Teachers and pupils in the pre-university cycle have the opportunity to have a virtual meeting, on Tuesday, at the West Timisoara University with astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station. The video connection will be established both with Romania, at the UVT, as well as with two other participant countries, namely Ireland and Portugal, and Thomas Pesquet will also answer teachers' questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.