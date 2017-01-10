Virtual meeting at UVT, live with astronaut Thomas Pesquet who is in outer space
Teachers and pupils in the pre-university cycle have the opportunity to have a virtual meeting, on Tuesday, at the West Timisoara University with astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station. The video connection will be established both with Romania, at the UVT, as well as with two other participant countries, namely Ireland and Portugal, and Thomas Pesquet will also answer teachers' questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC