Vard Signs LOI with International Cruise Entity

12 hrs ago

Vard Holdings Limited has announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent for the design and construction of an expedition cruise vessel for an undisclosed international cruise company. Developed in close cooperation with the customer, the luxury vessel will be about 145 meters long and 20 meters wide, with accommodation for 220 passengers.

Chicago, IL

