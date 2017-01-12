USR prepares itself for the first Con...

USR prepares itself for the first Congress. Nicusor Dan: "I will run for the President position"

The members of the Save Romania Union announced at Sibiu that the first national congress, in which Nicusor Dan will run for the President position, will be organized; he stated on Sunday, in a press conference, that he doesn't know if he will be the only candidate. Nicusor Dan stated at Sibiu on Sunday, at the first meeting of the USR members held after the parliamentary elections, that there have been discussions on organizing the first national congress, which most likely will be held in Cluj-Napoca, in March or May, the final decision being announced at the end of January.

