UPDATE 1-Romania's leftist Social Democrats name ministers in new government

BUCHAREST, Jan 3 Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party , winner of a Dec. 11 parliamentary election, named government ministers on Tuesday, including veteran lawmaker Viorel Stefan for the finance ministry portfolio. The line-up will be rubber-stamped in a vote on Wednesday in parliament, where the PSD and its junior coalition party ALDE have an overall majority.

