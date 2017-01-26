Tens of thousands of Romanians protested in Bucharest and other main cities on Sunday against government's plans to decriminalise certain offences and pardon convicts through emergency decrees that could hurt an anti-graft drive. The plans unveiled earlier this month by the Social Democrat government have been criticised by President Klaus Iohannis, by the prosecutor general, the Supreme Court, the chief anti-corruption prosecutor, civil rights groups and diplomats.

