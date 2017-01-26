Trump Reviewing US Terrorist Interrogation Rules

Romanian military staff stand at the end of a corridor on the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port of Constanta, a Soviet-era facility which became a key focus of a European investigation into allegations that the CIA operated secret prisons, some 250 kilometers east of Bucharest, Romania. U.S. President Donald Trump is moving to review how America interrogates suspected terrorists and possibly reopen secret "black site" prisons outside the United States run by the Central Intelligence Agency that former President Barack Obama shut down.

