Traian Basescu about the recording pu...

Traian Basescu about the recording published by Sebastian Ghita: The...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Former President Traian Basescu stated on Thursday that "the big question" related to the recording recently published by Sebastian Ghita is if it was based on a warrant issued by a state institution, mentioning that he didn't know that he was recorded and he didn't authorize the publication. "First of all, I didn't know that somebody is recording, and I don't know if it was Sebastian Ghita or somebody else.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC