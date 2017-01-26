[Ticker] Romanians march against crim...

[Ticker] Romanians march against criminal justice reforms

Tens of thousands of people in Romania on Sunday rallied against planned decrees that would pardon convicts sentenced to short terms in jail and decriminalise certain corruption offences. Some 50,000 protesters turned up in Bucharest alone, with thousands of others marching in other cities.

Chicago, IL

