Thin Plate Panel Line for Vard Tulcea Shipyard

10 hrs ago

Pemamek has signed an agreement to deliver a thin plate panel line to Vard Shipyard in Tulcea, Romania. The new delivered solution will ensure a high-quality production of demanding thin plate panels used in building vessels, such as special cruise ships.

