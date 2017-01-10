The Union of 1859 - historical significance, contemporary reverberations

The realisation of the Union of Principalities 158 years ago represented one of the essential stages of the process of modernising and westernising Romanian society, of achieving the modern state, ideas that were mainly found in the programmes and actions of the 1848 Revolution. In mid-19th Century, in the path of the Daco-Romanian project lay difficulties which seemed insurmountable for some Romanian politicians, the two principalities being under Ottoman suzerainty and under the protectorate of the Russian Empire, the latter considering itself their true master too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.