Sunday evening's protests against changes to criminal law seen by...

Tens of thousands packed the Bucharest University Square in Bucharest on Sunday starting at 17:00 hrs to protest the planned pardon ordinance and the amendment of the Criminal Codes, chanting slogans, carrying tricolour banners and placards reading "Mandated to represent, not to abuse," "Crime gang, off to court", "NO to pardon, YES to schools and hospitals", "Referendum", "Stop Corruption", "No convicts at rule!"," Dragnea tatters Romania!", "PSD - the red plague!" The protesters marched to the Union Square and the Constitution Square, where they stopped at the National Audio-visual Council, the Palace of Parliament and the Justice Ministry, and then came back to the University Square.

