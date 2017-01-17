Speaker Dragnea meets Ed Royce (House of Representatives): I had...

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of Social-Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, had a meeting in the United States with the chairman of the House of Representatives' Committee on Foreign Affairs from House of Representatives, on which occasion he assured him that Romania will continue to be a trust pillar of transatlantic relations. "Yesterday I had the chance to meet a good friend of Romania in the United States: the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives, Mr Ed Royce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.