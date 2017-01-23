Son of businessman Dan Adamescu, after his father's death: Deadly blow to my father
Alexander Adamescu, the son of the businessman Dan Adamescu , who died on Tuesday morning, stated in an open letter, that "the deadly blow" was given to his father, imprisoned after the sentence of June 5, 2014, by the bacterium called Staphylococcus aureus, "with which he was contaminated in the inhuman conditions from the prison". "On January 24, right after midnight, Dan Adamescu, aged 68, died in a hospital in Bucharest, without having his family close to him.
