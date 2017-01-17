Senate's Tariceanu to Iohannis: You owe Romanians some answers...

The Senate President, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, considers that the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, owes Romanians "answers to some simple questions relating to the modus operandi of the institutions of force". "Mr. President, in the middle of this immense scandal, you owe Romanians some answers to some simple questions regarding the modus operandi of the institutions of force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.