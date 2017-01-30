Secure Property completes sale of Kiev warehouse property

South eastern Europe-focused property and investment company Secure Property Development and Investment confirmed on Monday that the sale of the Terminal Brovary warehouse in Kiev to Temania Enterprises has now completed. The AIM-traded firm said the transaction was concluded at a gross asset value of more than $16m - before the deduction of the outstanding EBRD loan, which was acquired by the buyer, while the SPDI guarantee to EBRD has been cancelled.

