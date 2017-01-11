Second wave of snowfalls and blizzard hits Romania: A2, A3, A4...

The Infotrafic center of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate informs that, due to the snow and blizzard, the A2 Bucharest - Constanta, A4 Ovidiu - Agigea and A3 Bucuresti - Ploiesti are closed. In regards to national roads, Constanta County sees closed national roads DN 22 - the Ovidiu - Mihai Viteazu segment; DN 3 - the Constanta - Ostrov segment; DN 3C - the Constanta - Ovidiu segment; DN 38 - the Agigea - Negru Voda segment ; DN 22C - the Constanta - Cernavoda segment; DN 2A - the Harsova - Ovidiu segment; DN 22A from Harsova to the county limit of Teleorman County; DN 39E the Constanta - Cumpana segment.

