Sebastian Ghita's revelations jolt Romanian Intelligence...
Businessman Sebastian Ghita's series of revelations about his friendship with four-star general Florian Coldea, former First Deputy Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service , could no longer leave the institution indifferent, forcing it to adopt a position following ever-growing public pressure as well as international reactions in the last week. According to some analysts, the SRI director of operations' overexposure in the media had already become a factor of major vulnerability for the Service, which was thus forced to react.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC