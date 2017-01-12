Sebastian Ghita's revelations jolt Romanian Intelligence...

Businessman Sebastian Ghita's series of revelations about his friendship with four-star general Florian Coldea, former First Deputy Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service , could no longer leave the institution indifferent, forcing it to adopt a position following ever-growing public pressure as well as international reactions in the last week. According to some analysts, the SRI director of operations' overexposure in the media had already become a factor of major vulnerability for the Service, which was thus forced to react.

