Sebastian Ghita, in a new explosive recording: Ponta was blackmailed...

23 hrs ago

In a new recording published on Thursday evening by Romania TV, former MP Sebastian Ghita claims that Victor Ponta was blackmailed to appoint Laura Codruta Kovesi to the leadership of the National Anticorruption Directorate by the Deputy Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service Florian Coldea, who would have threatened him that he will cancel his visit to the US around the period of the presidential elections, "and this will destroy him". "I am the person who accompanied Elena Udrea to Victor Ponta's office, and about whom Elena Udrea made public statement.

