Romania's Parliament approves left-leaning government - Wed, 04 Jan 2017 PST
BUCHAREST, Romania - Romania's Parliament on Wednesday approved a left-leaning government led by Sorin Grindeanu, who vowed to stop thousands of Romanians emigrating, build highways and encourage the consumption of local produce to create what he called "a normal Romania." Before winning confirmation on a 295-133 vote, Grindeanu said he wanted a country "where people have the freedoms and rights that the vast majority of European citizens have."
