Romania's govt decriminalizes official misconduct
Some 10,000 people marched through Romania's capital and other cities on Sunday to protest a government proposal to pard... . Protesters march outside the Justice Ministry in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC