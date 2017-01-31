Romanians Flood Streets as Cabinet De...

Romanians Flood Streets as Cabinet Defies Protests Over Pardons 2 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Romanians poured into the streets of major cities to protest the government's surprise decision to quash investigations into officials being probed for corruption and seek the annulment of convictions for other convicted offenders. Demonstrations in Bucharest, where temperatures fell to -7 Celsius , drew about 12,000 people demanding the government's resignation, while at least 8,000 gathered elsewhere in the eastern European nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Mon truth 2
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC