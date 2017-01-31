Romanians Flood Streets as Cabinet Defies Protests Over Pardons 2 hours ago

Romanians poured into the streets of major cities to protest the government's surprise decision to quash investigations into officials being probed for corruption and seek the annulment of convictions for other convicted offenders. Demonstrations in Bucharest, where temperatures fell to -7 Celsius , drew about 12,000 people demanding the government's resignation, while at least 8,000 gathered elsewhere in the eastern European nation.

