Romanian Nuclearelectrica shuts down nuclear reactor due to bad weather glitch

Jan 6 Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has shut down its first nuclear reactor on the river Danube earlier on Friday due to a technical glitch caused by a snowstorm, it said in a statement. The firm has two 706 megawatt reactors at Cernavoda in southeastern Romania, accounting for roughly a fifth of the country's power production.

Chicago, IL

