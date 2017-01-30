Romanian leader slams government plan...

Romanian leader slams government plan to pardon prisoners

Protesters shout slogans outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Some 10,000 people marched through Romania's capital and other cities on Sunday to protest a government proposal to pardon thousands of prisoners, a move critics said would set back anti-corruption efforts.

Chicago, IL

