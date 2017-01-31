Romanian decrees will encourage corruption: prosecutors

People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in front of the government headquarters Victoria Palace in Bucharest, Romania, January 29, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via The Romanian government's plans to decriminalize some abuses of power through emergency decree could encourage more corruption in one of the European Union's most graft-prone countries, the prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.