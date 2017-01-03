Romania Turns Down Emergency Power Su...

Romania Turns Down Emergency Power Supply Request from Bulgaria

Bulgaria on Monday demanded electricity supplies from Romania but the request was refused, local media quote Romanian officials as saying. Problems in the electricity distrubution system, linked to harsh weather conditions and increased power consumption, triggered authorities to sent the request, according to the Bulgarian National Television.

