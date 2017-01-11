Romania, presented as travel destination in Austria, at "Ferien ...
Romania will be presented as a travel destination in Austria at the "Ferien Messe 2017" International Tourism Fair, which will take place in the period 12-15 January 2017, in Vienna, the Tourism Ministry informs. In Romania's stand there will be present 27 exhibitors, namely incoming agencies, travel destinations and travel service providers.
