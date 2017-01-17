Romania plan to pardon thousands of p...

Romania plan to pardon thousands of prisoners met with protests

Thursday

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's proposed emergency ordinance would bypass parliamentary and presidential approval and release approximately 2,500 prisoners. The main focus would include sentences less than five years, excluding sexual offenses, violence and corruption, and inmates that are over 60 years old, pregnant or with young children could have their sentences halved.

Chicago, IL

