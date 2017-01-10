Romania, Kazakhstan determined to further enhance interaction in energy sector
Rapil Zhoshybayev, Commissioner of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and Romania's Commissioner for 'Expo Astana - 2017', Radu Serban, inked the contract of Romania's participation in the said exhibition on Friday, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry seat, in the presence of Minister Teodor Melescanu and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Romania Daulet Batrashev. Melescanu said that Romania will participate with a 370-sqm national pavilion where both traditions and perspectives of the Romanian energy will be displayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC