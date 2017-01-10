Romania, Kazakhstan determined to fur...

Romania, Kazakhstan determined to further enhance interaction in energy sector

5 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Rapil Zhoshybayev, Commissioner of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and Romania's Commissioner for 'Expo Astana - 2017', Radu Serban, inked the contract of Romania's participation in the said exhibition on Friday, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry seat, in the presence of Minister Teodor Melescanu and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Romania Daulet Batrashev. Melescanu said that Romania will participate with a 370-sqm national pavilion where both traditions and perspectives of the Romanian energy will be displayed.

