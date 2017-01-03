Romania affected by massive snowfalls...

Romania affected by massive snowfalls, blizzard and extreme cold....

The National Weather Administration has issued, on Saturday, a Code Yellow warning for extreme cold weather for the entire country in force until Tuesday and have extended the Code Yellow warning for blizzard issued for 22 counties until Sunday evening at 22:00 hrs. Tuesday morning will probably be the frostiest morning of this winter, being expected a minimum of -28 Celsius degrees, according to the General Director of the National Meteorology Administration , Elena Mateescu, at the videoconference held at the Ministry of Interior .

