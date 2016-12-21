Public donations help charitable Norf...

Public donations help charitable Norfolk couple fund recovery of hundreds of gifts back to the UK

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

A charitable couple whose trip to deliver Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children was cut short when their van broke down are able to recover the vehicle and the presents inside it after receiving more than 1,000 in donations. Jerry and Cathy Cuthbert set off from their home in East Harling on Boxing Day to deliver presents to the Romanian town of Comanesti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector... Oct '16 damedelux 1
News Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ... Oct '16 Hung81 4
News Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid... Oct '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 3
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,258

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC