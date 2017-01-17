Protests erupt over Romanian govt's plan to pardon thousands
A woman flashes a symbolic red card during a protest against the government's plan to pardon thousands of prisoners through an emergency ordinance, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Several thousand people marched through the Romanian capital on Wednesday night to protest the government's plan to pardon thousands of prisoners, a surprise move to allegedly reduce overcrowding in prisons that would also benefit some notable government supporters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the elector...
|Oct '16
|damedelux
|1
|Islamophobia in Romania: Lawsuit filed against ...
|Oct '16
|Hung81
|4
|Moldova official says Russia meddling in presid...
|Oct '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|3
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
