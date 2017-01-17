Protests erupt over Romanian govt's plan to pardon thousands

A woman flashes a symbolic red card during a protest against the government's plan to pardon thousands of prisoners through an emergency ordinance, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Several thousand people marched through the Romanian capital on Wednesday night to protest the government's plan to pardon thousands of prisoners, a surprise move to allegedly reduce overcrowding in prisons that would also benefit some notable government supporters.

