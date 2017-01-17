President of The Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania decorated by President Iohannis
President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that he will be able to bring up in Strasbourg at the ceremony marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the decision to found in Bucharest, a Museum of the History of Romanian Jews, an important accomplishment that he endorsed from the beginning of his mandate. "On January 24 I will attend, together with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, the ceremony marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
