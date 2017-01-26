President Iohannis: Universal human freedoms & rights are today...

Currently, the universal human freedoms and rights, tolerance and respect for the social diversity "have come to be taken by some for obsolete political correctness," President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday in a message on the occasion of an event organised by the Evangelical Church of Augustan Confession on 500 years anniversary since the Reform fathered made by Martin Luther. As the Presidential Administration reads in a release, Klaus Iohannis sent the above-mentioned message to the participants in the round-table on "Reform Today - Reforms Today", organised in central Sibiu City by the Evangelical Church of Augustan Confession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.