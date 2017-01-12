President Iohannis to present Romania...

President Iohannis to present Romania's main foreign policy...

The President of Romania will meet on Tuesday a series of foreign ambassadors that will present their credentials, Presidential Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi stated at a press conference on Friday, while presenting President Klaus Iohannis's agenda in the following period. The ambassadors concerned are the ambassadors of Germany, Belarus, Mauritania, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Ecuador.

