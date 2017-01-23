President Iohannis attends ceremony of marking the International...

It is the permanent duty of all to admit the past mistakes and honour the memory of those who died innocent, said on Tuesday the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis at the ceremony of marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Seat of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. He said that on 27 January the release of prisoners of concentration camps from Auschwitz-Birkenau is marked, a moment he labeled one of the saddest memory landmarks in the history of humankind.

