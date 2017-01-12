Port of Constanta, closed because of fog

The navigation maneouvers have been suspended on Monday morning in the Port of Constanta starting at 9:45, because of the intense fog coming from the sea, according to the Constanta Harbour Master's Office. Constanta Harbour Master's Office Director Alexandru Mezei told AGERPRES that navigation maneouvers could be shortly suspended in the other maritime ports, Midia-Navodari and Mangalia.

