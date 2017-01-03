Playtech launches live casino studio in Romania

Playtech, the world's leading gaming content and software, systems and services supplier, has opened a state-of-the-art live casino studio facility in Bucharest, Romania to cater for a huge demand in licensees in the newly regulated Eastern European country. Playtech's new Romania live casino facility employs native dealers and further bolsters its position as the world's leading live casino software and content provider with the largest global footprint in the gaming industry.

