Pic reveals fox encased in block of ice

44 min ago

Hungarian authorities suspended shipping on the Danube as the river was freezing over and massive ice floats could pose a risk to vessels, the spokesperson of the Hungarian General Directorate of Water Management announced in Budapest on Tuesday. Not only Hungary was affected by extremely cold conditions: icy conditions brought Bulgaria's Varna port as well as Romania's major hub of Constanta and Ukraine's Odessa to a standstill.

